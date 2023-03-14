UrduPoint.com

Final Phase Of AUKUS Deal Will See Deployment Of New Nuclear Powered Sub - Sullivan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2023 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The final phase of the Australia-United Kingdom-United States (AUKUS) trilateral security pact will see the deployment of new conventionally armed nuclear-powered submarines, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

"The final phase will be the not just design and development but the actual deployment of a new boat, a new conventionally armed nuclear powered submarine," Sullivan said during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One.

