Final Phase of AUKUS Deal Will See Deployment of New Nuclear Powered Sub - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The final phase of the Australia-United Kingdom-United States (AUKUS) trilateral security pact will see the deployment of new conventionally armed nuclear-powered submarines, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

"The final phase will be the not just design and development but the actual deployment of a new boat, a new conventionally armed nuclear powered submarine," Sullivan said during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One.