BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) The opening ceremony for the final phase of the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), which will deliver Azerbaijani gas to Europe, is planned for November 30 in Turkey's western city of Edirne, a source in the Azerbaijani energy market told Sputnik.

"The TANAP project was divided into two phases � up to Eskisehir and Ispala [in Turkey]. The part of the pipeline bringing gas to Turkey was completed last year. This year we have practically completed the constitution of the whole pipeline. Now we will have an opening ceremony for the second phase of the project to celebrate the completion of TANAP and its readiness to supply Europe with gas," the source said.

The source added that the ceremony would take place on November 30 near Ispala in Turkey's westernmost province of Edirne. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev are expected to attend.

"Over 3 billion cubic meters (105 million cubic feet) of gas has already been delivered to Turkey via TANAP, supply to Europe will start next year following the completion of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline," the source said.