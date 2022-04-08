Final Polls Before 1st Round of French Election Give Macron Slight Edge Over Le Pen

The last polls ahead of the first round of the presidential election in France predict the victory of the incumbent, Emmanuel Macron, with a minimal gap from his main rival, right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The last polls ahead of the first round of the presidential election in France predict the victory of the incumbent, Emmanuel Macron, with a minimal gap from his main rival, right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen.

The first round is scheduled for Sunday, followed by the run-off on April 24.

According to Elabe poll, Macron could win 26% of the vote, while Le Pen is right behind him with 25%. They are followed by far-left politician Jean-Luc Melenchon and far-right candidate Eric Zemmour, who are predicted to win 17.5% and 8.

5%, respectively. Republican candidate Valerie Pecresse has 8% of the vote. In the run-off, Macron is poised to win 51% against Le Pen's 49%.

Meanwhile, the latest Ipsos poll gives Macron 26.5% of the vote, and 23% to Le Pen. Melenchon is the third with 16.5%. Zemmour and Pecresse are behind with 9% and 8.5%.

Elabe's poll was conducted on Thursday and Friday among 1,801 adults, with the margin of error between 1% and 2.8% percent.

The Ipsos poll was held from Wednesday to Friday and included over 1,500 adult respondents. Its margin of error is up to 2.4%