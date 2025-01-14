Open Menu

'Final Round' Of Gaza Talks To Start Tuesday In Qatar: Source Briefed On Negotiations

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2025 | 01:40 PM

'Final round' of Gaza talks to start Tuesday in Qatar: source briefed on negotiations

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) A "final round" of Gaza truce talks is due to start Tuesday in Qatar, said a source briefed on the negotiations aimed at ending the Israel-Hamas war after more than 15 months.

"A final round of talks is expected to take place today in Doha", the source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the negotiations.

The source said that Tuesday's meetings "are aimed at finalising the remaining details of the deal".

The heads of Israel's intelligence agencies, the middle East envoys for the incoming and outgoing US administrations and Qatar's prime minister are due at the talks, the source said.

"Mediators will hold separate talks with Hamas," the source added.

Mediators Qatar, the United States and Egypt have been engaged in months of talks between Israel and Hamas aimed at ending the Gaza war and releasing hostages held in the Palestinian territory.

Since early January, indirect negotiations have resumed in Doha.

On Monday a source with knowledge of the talks said there had been "significant progress on the remaining sticking points" in the negotiations in Qatar, leading to a new "concrete" proposal being presented to the parties.

The source added that there had been a "positive" initial response from both sides.

The proposal, according to the source, would see more than 30 Israeli hostages released in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in an initial swap.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Israel Egypt Gaza Qatar Doha Progress United States Middle East January From

Recent Stories

UAE, Uruguay to join forces in clean energy, clima ..

UAE, Uruguay to join forces in clean energy, climate action

15 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, Tsunami warning issued

11 hours ago
 Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finla ..

Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finland diplomatic ties

11 hours ago
 EPAA plants 11,600 mangrove trees in Khor Kalba

EPAA plants 11,600 mangrove trees in Khor Kalba

12 hours ago
Latifa bint Mohammed awards UK’s Simon Squibb wi ..

Latifa bint Mohammed awards UK’s Simon Squibb with ‘One Billion Award’ at ..

13 hours ago
 Creators HQ, X announce strategic partnership to p ..

Creators HQ, X announce strategic partnership to produce authentic, meaningful c ..

13 hours ago
 Mohamed Alabbar emphasises product quality, authen ..

Mohamed Alabbar emphasises product quality, authenticity as drivers of business ..

13 hours ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit culminates activities

1 Billion Followers Summit culminates activities

14 hours ago
 Search for bodies as LA firefighters brace for mor ..

Search for bodies as LA firefighters brace for more wind

14 hours ago
 6.8 magnitude quake strikes Japan, prompts tsunami ..

6.8 magnitude quake strikes Japan, prompts tsunami alert

14 hours ago

More Stories From World