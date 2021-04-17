UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Final Ruling On Trump Facebook Ban Delayed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 12:04 AM

Final ruling on Trump Facebook ban delayed

A final ruling on whether to overturn Facebook's ban on former US president Donald Trump will take a bit longer than anticipated, an independent oversight board said on Friday

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :A final ruling on whether to overturn Facebook's ban on former US president Donald Trump will take a bit longer than anticipated, an independent oversight board said on Friday.

Critics of the social media company and even strong advocates of unfettered political discourse called on Facebook's oversight board to endorse the decision to boot Trump from the platform in the aftermath of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

"The board's commitment to carefully reviewing all comments has extended the case timeline," a spokesperson told AFP.

"The board will announce its decision on the case concerning former US President Trump's indefinite suspension from Facebook and Instagram in the coming weeks." The Facebook oversight board had originally expected to have its decision by this month.

Calling Trump a "clear and present danger," scholars and civil rights advocates have urged Facebook to permanently ban the former US president from the platform.

Conservatives on Capitol Hill and beyond have contended that moves by Facebook and Twitter to "deplatform" Trump demonstrate political bias and inhibit free speech.

An extended public comment period ended in February with more than 9,000 submissions regarding the case, according to the board.

The social network itself asked the independent body to review Trump's eviction from the online community.

The oversight board has the final say on what is removed or allowed to remain on the world's biggest social network.

Trump's access to social media platforms that he used as a megaphone during his presidency has been largely cut off since a violent mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington.

Related Topics

Attack World Washington Social Media Facebook Twitter Company Trump Capitol Hill January February All From Instagram

Recent Stories

British actress Helen McCrory dies aged 52

7 minutes ago

Russia to expel five Polish diplomats: ministry

7 minutes ago

Djokovic gets second Belgrade event in Roland Garr ..

7 minutes ago

Rome red tape causes bodies to pile up

7 minutes ago

Russia to Cease Activities of US-Controlled Founda ..

7 minutes ago

RIA Novosti Correspondent Denied Accreditation to ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.