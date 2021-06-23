Final Stage of Iran Nuclear Deal Negotiations in Vienna May Take Several Weeks - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The forthcoming phase of the Iran nuclear deal negotiations in Vienna, which may become the last one, may take several weeks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"We have almost arrived at the final stage. I feel reasonably optimistic. The process will certainly take not months, perhaps several weeks.

If all the necessary decisions are made and the final breakthrough happens in Vienna, it may be technically finalized within mere days," Ryabkov said at the Russia Investor Conference.

As the negotiations on restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action are nearing finalization, Moscow is calling on Tehran to be "less ambitious" in some political aspects of the deal, the diplomat added.