Final Trump-Biden Debate Attracts 63 Million Viewers - Nielsen Ratings

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) About 63 million people tuned into the final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, the Nielsen marketing research firm said in a press release.

"An estimated 63 million people tuned in to watch the final debate of the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020," the release said on Friday.

Interest in the final debate dropped from the 73.1 million people that had tuned into the first presidential debate on September 29.

Thursday night's debate also did not measure up to the 71.5 million viewers that tuned into the final debate between Trump and then Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on October 19, 2016.

