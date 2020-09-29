UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Final UK-EU Post-Brexit Round Of Talks To Begin On Tuesday In Brussels

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 10:10 AM

Final UK-EU Post-Brexit Round of Talks to Begin on Tuesday in Brussels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The United Kingdom and the European Union (EU) will formally begin on Tuesday in Brussels the ninth and final round of talks on a post-Brexit free trade treaty that looks even more elusive as both sides keep crossing swords over the UK government's plans to override parts of the withdrawal agreement.

According to the agenda released by the UK government, the week-long negotiations will focus on fishery, the so-called level playing field for open and fair competition, horizontal arrangement and governance and law enforcement and judicial cooperation, which are the sticky points in the conversations.

Prior to this week's talks, which will be headed by UK chief negotiator David Frost and his European counterpart Michel Barnier, UK Brexit Minister Michael Gove met with EU Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic on Monday in Brussels, but only to confirm that a no deal Brexit has never been so close.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Sefcovic said that the EU will not be the one to call an end to the negotiations on the future partnership, but he warned that the bloc would use the legal mechanisms within the Brexit agreement if the UK does not remove by Wednesday the clauses in the Internal Market Bill that violate both the letter of the treaty and international law.

In a separate statement, Gove said the UK government will not back down and would continue seeking the passage of the controversial proposal in Parliament, after it passed its first reading in the House of Commons on September 15.

"But those clauses are there, they're in legislation supported by the House of Common as a safety net if need be and those clauses will remain in that Bill," he said, as quoted by the UK media, in reference to the bill that would roll back some of the state aid and customs commitments that London made in the Northern Ireland protocol.

The United Kingdom left the European Union in January but remains under the current EU trade terms for the extension of the so-called transition period which is due to expire on December 31.

If no trade deal is reached by then, the World Trade Organization's rules will come into effect starting in 2021, meaning that customs tariffs and full border checks will be applied for UK goods entering the European area.

Related Topics

World Parliament European Union Brussels London David Reading Ireland United Kingdom Brexit January September December Border Market Media Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

50 minutes ago

Sharjah Scouts Mission supports flood victims in S ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review regional ..

8 hours ago

Saudi Arabia busts Iran-trained terror cell

8 hours ago

&#039;We believe in need for joint collaboration b ..

9 hours ago

Aliyev Says Karabakh Conflict Should Be Settled on ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.