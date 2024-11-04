Final US Campaign Blitz For Harris And Trump
Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Scranton, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Bitter rivals Kamala Harris and Donald Trump embark on a final frenzied campaign blitz Monday with both hitting must-win Pennsylvania on the last day of the tightest and most volatile US presidential election in memory.
Republican Trump has promised a "landslide" as he seeks a sensational return to the White House, while Democrat Harris said the "momentum" was on the side of her bid to be America's first woman president.
But the polls suggest a different story on the eve of Election Day -- total deadlock in surveys nationally and in the seven swing states where the result is expected to be decided.
Now a race of dramatic twists, including two bids to kill Trump and Harris's shock late entrance, is coming down to the most viciously fought-over battleground.
Harris will spend the whole day campaigning in the rust-belt state of Pennsylvania, culminating in a huge rally in its biggest city Philadelphia featuring singer Lady Gaga. Trump will travel to North Carolina, Pennsylvania and then Michigan.
In a sign of how crucial Pennsylvania is to their chances of occupying the Oval Office, Trump and Harris will even hold dueling rallies in the industrial city of Pittsburgh.
Pennsylvania is the single biggest swing state prize under the US Electoral College system, which awards influence in line with population.
Recent Stories
PSX reaches 92,062 points on first day of business week
Bushra Bibi breaks down in courtroom, says there is no justice at all
IHC orders Islamabad police to launch investigation into recovery case of Intiza ..
Pakistan lose seven wickets for 148 runs in first ODI against Australia
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2024
Rs3.433bn for model bazaars in 13 cities
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
More Stories From World
-
Most Asian markets rise ahead of US vote, China stimulus meeting7 minutes ago
-
Scholz hails pro-EU Moldovan president Sandu's poll win8 minutes ago
-
Harris vows Gaza peace, Trump tone darkens in final hours27 minutes ago
-
Austria's Alpine refuges and trails crumble as climate warms57 minutes ago
-
'Nerves and adrenaline': EU top team in hearings spotlight57 minutes ago
-
Indonesia volcano eruption kills 10, sets houses aflame57 minutes ago
-
Red Bulls oust defending champions Crew in MLS Cup playoffs57 minutes ago
-
Indonesia volcano eruption kills 10, sets houses aflame2 hours ago
-
China to hash out stimulus plan with US elections in its sights2 hours ago
-
Chinese slimmers trim down at weight-loss camps2 hours ago
-
Indonesia volcano eruption kills 6, sets villages aflame2 hours ago
-
Americans wait, wonder and cope with high-stress vote3 hours ago