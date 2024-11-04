Open Menu

Final US Campaign Blitz For Harris And Trump

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2024 | 09:44 PM

Final US campaign blitz for Harris and Trump

Bitter rivals Kamala Harris and Donald Trump embark on a final frenzied campaign blitz Monday with both hitting must-win Pennsylvania on the last day of a tight and volatile US presidential election campaign

Republican Trump has promised a "landslide" as he seeks a sensational return to the White House, while Democrat Harris said the "momentum" was on the side of her bid to be America's first woman president.

Republican Trump has promised a "landslide" as he seeks a sensational return to the White House, while Democrat Harris said the "momentum" was on the side of her bid to be America's first woman president.

But the polls suggest a different story on the eve of Election Day -- total deadlock in surveys nationally and in the seven swing states where the result is expected to be decided.

The world is anxiously watching the election, which is set to have profound implications for conflicts in the middle East and Russia's war in Ukraine, and for tackling climate change.

Now a race of dramatic twists, including two bids to kill Trump and Harris's shock late entrance, is coming down to the most viciously fought-over battleground.

Harris will spend the whole day campaigning in the rust-belt state of Pennsylvania, culminating in a huge rally in Philadelphia featuring singer Lady Gaga. Trump will travel to North Carolina, Pennsylvania and then Michigan.

