Final US House vote Wednesday on $1.9 tn rescue plan: aide

The US House of Representatives will hold its final vote on the $1.9 trillion Covid rescue package on Wednesday, a congressional leadership aide told AFP, and it will likely be sent to President Joe Biden for his signature this week

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The US House of Representatives will hold its final vote on the $1.9 trillion Covid rescue package on Wednesday, a congressional leadership aide told AFP, and it will likely be sent to President Joe Biden for his signature this week.

The sweeping legislation will send so-called survival checks of up to $1,400 for most Americans, fund vaccine distribution, pump billions of Dollars into state and local governments, and extend unemployment benefits to millions of citizens ahead of a March 14 deadline when the assistance was set to expire.