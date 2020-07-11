Final Verdict to Nikulin Found Guilty of Cybercrimes to Be Announced on Sept 29 - US Court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) The final verdict to Russian citizen Yevgeniy Nikulin, who was found guilty by jury members of committing cybercrimes, will be announced on September 29, a US judge said.

The jury members announced their decision earlier on Friday.

The Czech police detained the Russian national in October 2016 and extradited him to the US in March 2018. The Russian authorities, who charged Nikulin with internet fraud in 2009, requested his extradition on the same day as the United States, but the Czech Republic's Justice Ministry granted the US request.

The US accuses Nikulin of hacking into computers belonging to LinkedIn, Dropbox and Formspring's online services. Nikulin has pleaded not guilty.