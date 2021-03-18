UrduPoint.com
Final World Cup Super-G Races Of Season Cancelled Due To Bad Weather: Organisers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 04:03 PM

Final World Cup Super-G races of season cancelled due to bad weather: organisers

The final Super-G races of the World Cup season were cancelled due to bad weather in the Swiss resort of Lenzerheide on Thursday, organisers FIS said

The final Super-G races of the World Cup season were cancelled due to bad weather in the Swiss resort of Lenzerheide on Thursday, organisers FIS said.

The decision, which follows the cancellation of the final World Cup downhill races on Wednesday, leaves France's Alexis Pinturault and Petra Vlhova of Slovakia in pole position to take the overall men's and women's titles with just the giant slalom and slalom races to come this weekend.

More Stories From World

