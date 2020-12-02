UrduPoint.com
Finalization Of Afghan Gov't-Taliban Negotiation Framework Marks 'Step Forward'- Spokesman

Wed 02nd December 2020 | 10:58 PM

The agreement reached between the Afghan government and the Taliban on the rules and procedures governing the ongoing peace negotiations in the Qatari capital of Doha is a "step forward" toward achieving the goals of the talks, Afghan presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The agreement reached between the Afghan government and the Taliban on the rules and procedures governing the ongoing peace negotiations in the Qatari capital of Doha is a "step forward" toward achieving the goals of the talks, Afghan presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Nader Nadery, a member of the government's negotiating team, announced that both sides had agreed on the framework for the negotiations, adding that items on the agenda could now be discussed

"The Pres. of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan welcomes the finalization of the negotiation procedures in Doha. It's a step forward towards beginning the negotiations on the main issues, including a comprehensive ceasefire as the key demand of the Afghan people for a lasting peace," Sediqqi wrote on Twitter.

This sentiment was echoed by Mohammad Naeem, a political spokesman for the Taliban, who wrote that the agreement showed that both sides were committed to reaching a sustainable peace.

"The current negotiations of both negotiation teams show that there is willingness among Afghans to reach a sustainable peace and both sides are committed to continue their sincere efforts to reach a sustainable peace in Afghanistan," Naeem wrote on Twitter.

The landmark peace talks began in Qatar in mid-September, although progress has been slow amid a series of disagreements. A surge in violence, including armed clashes and bomb blasts, has been observed in Afghanistan since the talks began.

