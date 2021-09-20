UrduPoint.com

Finalizing State Duma Election Results To Go As Planned - Election Commission

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 04:40 AM

Finalizing State Duma Election Results to Go as Planned - Election Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Russian Central Election Commission chairwoman Ella Pamfilova says reports about alleged plans to delay finalizing the results of the general election are a fake.

"No such decision was made, since there have been no grounds for this," Pamfilova told reporters commenting on the false information spread on Telegram. She specified that the election commission is analyzing the reasons behind short delays in online vote counts in Moscow.

According to the latest voting results released after over 35 percent of the ballots were counted, the United Russia ruling party is in the lead with 45.

37 percent. The Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) is second with 21.78 percent. The Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) is third with 8.29 percent, while the "A Just Russia - For Truth" social-democratic party is fourth with 7.47 percent.

The New People party is also passing the necessary 5-percent threshold, with 6.22 percent.

United Russia is currently in the lead in 188 single-mandate Constituencies, according to the election commission.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Lead Election 2018

Recent Stories

Bahrain categorically rejects European Parliament& ..

Bahrain categorically rejects European Parliament&#039;s resolution on UAE as &# ..

3 hours ago
 Education cornerstone of UAE’s journey toward ex ..

Education cornerstone of UAE’s journey toward excellence in next 50 years: Nah ..

6 hours ago
 UAE achieves 62% hotel occupancy rate in H1 2021 o ..

UAE achieves 62% hotel occupancy rate in H1 2021 outperforming 10 other major gl ..

6 hours ago
 flydubai signs AED100 million agreement with Saudi ..

Flydubai signs AED100 million agreement with Saudi Ground Services Company

7 hours ago
 Dubai Tourism provides platform for stakeholders t ..

Dubai Tourism provides platform for stakeholders to get key insights into EXPO 2 ..

7 hours ago
 ADSC, ADNOC unveil three major announcements for t ..

ADSC, ADNOC unveil three major announcements for the 2021 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marath ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.