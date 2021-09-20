Finalizing State Duma Election Results to Go as Planned - Election Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Russian Central Election Commission chairwoman Ella Pamfilova says reports about alleged plans to delay finalizing the results of the general election are a fake.

"No such decision was made, since there have been no grounds for this," Pamfilova told reporters commenting on the false information spread on Telegram. She specified that the election commission is analyzing the reasons behind short delays in online vote counts in Moscow.

According to the latest voting results released after over 35 percent of the ballots were counted, the United Russia ruling party is in the lead with 45.

37 percent. The Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) is second with 21.78 percent. The Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) is third with 8.29 percent, while the "A Just Russia - For Truth" social-democratic party is fourth with 7.47 percent.

The New People party is also passing the necessary 5-percent threshold, with 6.22 percent.

United Russia is currently in the lead in 188 single-mandate Constituencies, according to the election commission.