Finance Minister chairs Saudi-German roundtable meeting to enhance bilateral ties

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan, chaired the Saudi-German Roundtable meeting, which aimed to enhance bilateral relations and explore avenues for mutual cooperation, with participation from some of the largest private sector companies from both nations.

During the meeting, Al-Jadaan emphasized that Germany is a key economic partner for Saudi Arabia, with the two countries bolstering economic cooperation that has flourished over the years.

The minister also showcased key aspects of Vision 2030 and its achievements, including legislation that has empowered the private sector to actively participate in the developmental process, yielding benefits for all stakeholders.

The meeting addressed significant economic developments in both Saudi Arabia and Germany. Additionally, it explored opportunities for collaboration between private sectors in various fields, including renewable energy, petrochemicals, mining, healthcare, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, infrastructure, transportation, logistics, financial services, and particularly tourism.

The Ministry of Investment, the National Center for Privatization, and the Financial Sector Development Program also showcased notable accomplishments and available investment opportunities.