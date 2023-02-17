UrduPoint.com

Financial Aid To Earthquake Victims In Turkey Exceeds $360Mln - Vice President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Financial Aid to Earthquake Victims in Turkey Exceeds $360Mln - Vice President

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Victims of the recent devastating earthquakes in Turkey have so far received a total of over 6.8 billion liras ($360 million) in financial aid, while rescuers are still searching for survivors, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Friday.

"At the moment we have allocated over 6.8 billion liras in financial help to the victims of the disaster," Oktay told a briefing, adding that people were receiving a one-time payment of 10,000 liras and other financial aid as well.

The vice president also stated that rescue operations were still underway at over 200 sites in the areas mostly hit by the earthquakes.

The authorities have so far identified over 75,000 buildings in the affected regions that are either destroyed or in the state of disrepair, Oktay added.

Powerful earthquakes hit parts of Syria and Turkey on February 6, toppling thousands of homes. The aftershocks that followed were felt by people in 10 Turkish provinces and neighboring countries. The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey has exceeded 38,000. The Syrian Health Ministry said that the final death toll from the earthquake in the government-controlled part of the country had reached 1,410 people, however the United Nations estimates put the total number of deaths in Syria at 8,500.

