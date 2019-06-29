UrduPoint.com
Financial Times Interviewer Calls Putin 'Calm Person Staring Through You'

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Lionel Barber, a journalist of the UK-based newspaper Financial Times who interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin, described on Thursday the Russian leader as a calm person staring "straight through you."

The Financial Times interview with Putin was released on Thursday ahead of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka.

"He's a very calm and collected person who stares right through you. He knows how to do theatre, he shows all the wiliness of the KGB ex-agent, he's evasive, he teases.

And occasionally he scolds," Barber told the LBC broadcaster.

The journalist admitted that he had made a mistake by having interrupted the Russian president during the interview.

"Staring through me, he said 'Hmmm, we were getting on so well. It started so well,'" Barber added.

According to the journalist, the interview was held in a friendly atmosphere. However, he noted that Putin, who is an experienced judo practitioner, knows how to take the advantage both in foreign policy and in encounters with individuals.

