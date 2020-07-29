UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Financially-Distressed US Postal Service Gets $10Bln COVID-19 Loan - Treasury

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

Financially-Distressed US Postal Service Gets $10Bln COVID-19 Loan - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The US Postal Service (USPS) has been approved for a $10 billion government loan should it need the money to keep it afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump threatened to block COVID-19 funding for USPS if it did not raise its prices.

"Treasury... reached an agreement with the United States Postal Service (USPS) on the material terms and conditions of a loan of up to $10 billion to the USPS under Section 6001 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act," the department said in a statement.

The deal comes after Trump suggested in May that the USPS charge companies such as Amazon.com more for packages it delivers for the e-commerce giant.

The president, who is a longtime critic of Amazon's founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos, had called USPS "a joke," saying it was losing money by delivering packages for Amazon.

In a report released last March, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said USPS had lost $70 billion over 11 fiscal years and was in a "deteriorating and unsustainable" financial condition. The postal service's unfunded liabilities and debt reached $143 billion at the end of fiscal year 2018, double its annual revenue, according to the GAO.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, however, in the same statement said the USPS "is able to fund its operating expenses without additional borrowing at this time."  Treasury, he added, was pleased to have reached a deal on the conditions of a loan, should the need arise.

Related Topics

Loan Threatened Trump Gao Same United States Money March May 2018 Government Agreement Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Minister of Economy reviews Interim Committeeâ€™s ..

22 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed pledges to continue implementing ..

52 minutes ago

Corniche Hospital&#039;s staff becomes second fami ..

52 minutes ago

ADCB reports net profit of AED1.436 billion in H2- ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two remote meetings of E ..

1 hour ago

India ends night curfew

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.