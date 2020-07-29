Financially-Distressed US Postal Service Gets $10Bln COVID-19 Loan - Treasury

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The US Postal Service (USPS) has been approved for a $10 billion government loan should it need the money to keep it afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump threatened to block COVID-19 funding for USPS if it did not raise its prices.

"Treasury... reached an agreement with the United States Postal Service (USPS) on the material terms and conditions of a loan of up to $10 billion to the USPS under Section 6001 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act," the department said in a statement.

The deal comes after Trump suggested in May that the USPS charge companies such as Amazon.com more for packages it delivers for the e-commerce giant.

The president, who is a longtime critic of Amazon's founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos, had called USPS "a joke," saying it was losing money by delivering packages for Amazon.

In a report released last March, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said USPS had lost $70 billion over 11 fiscal years and was in a "deteriorating and unsustainable" financial condition. The postal service's unfunded liabilities and debt reached $143 billion at the end of fiscal year 2018, double its annual revenue, according to the GAO.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, however, in the same statement said the USPS "is able to fund its operating expenses without additional borrowing at this time." Treasury, he added, was pleased to have reached a deal on the conditions of a loan, should the need arise.