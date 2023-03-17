Financially Motivated Cyberattacks on Russian Entities Triple in 2022 - Cybersecurity Firm

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) A number of financially motivated cyberattacks on Russian companies almost tripled in 2022 year-on-year, with the most popular threat posed by encryption programs, Singapore-based cybersecurity company Group-IB said on Friday.

"The study showed that the number of cyberattacks by financially motivated hackers almost tripled in 2022 compared with 2021. The most popular type of cyberthreats that the experts of the Group-IB's computer forensics laboratory detected during the incident responses were attacks using ransomware, which accounted for 68% of all incidents," the company said in a statement.

The cyberattacks mainly targeted Russian retailer, production and insurance enterprises, compared to five years ago, when the hacking activities focused on the country's financial sector, the study showed.

The study was conducted based on cyberattacks responses from Russian entities.

Earlier in March, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said that Western cyberattacks on Russia's information systems have increased by 65% since last year, as the West was seeking ways to put pressure on Moscow after it launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.

Moscow has warned that aggressive actions against its critical infrastructure and state institutions would be met with targeted countermeasures.