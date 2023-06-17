Finding Common Solutions Becoming Harder for OPEC Countries - Rosneft Head

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) OPEC countries find it increasingly more difficult to reach common solutions due to different economic structures and production dynamics, head of Russian oil giant Rosneft, Igor Sechin, said on Saturday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"However, OPEC countries are finding it more difficult to reach common solutions because of differences in economic structure and production dynamics. For example, the middle Eastern OPEC countries are boosting production and diversifying their economies by developing the non-oil sector, while the African OPEC countries are steadily reducing production, losing their weight in the global oil market," Sechin said in his keynote address at the energy panel.