Findings in George Floyd Probe 'Disturbing,' Show Urgent Need to Pass Reforms - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) The findings by the Justice Department in the investigation of George Floyd's death in 2020 are disturbing and show the urgent need for Congress to pass reforms that would combat racial discrimination and boost public safety, US President Joe Biden said in a statement on Friday.

"This afternoon, I was briefed by my team on the Department of Justice's independent findings of unconstitutional practices of the Minneapolis Police Department," Biden said. "The findings are disturbing and underscore the urgent need for Congress to pass common-sense reforms that increase public trust, combat racial discrimination, and thereby strengthen public safety... I have a simple message for Congress: send the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to my desk, and I will sign it."

Earlier in the day, a Federal investigation into the officer-involved death of Floyd in Minneapolis found that police used excessive force and discriminated against minorities for years before the controversial death that took place in 2020.

"Since I took office, the Department of Justice has also taken independent and aggressive action to ensure accountability for systemic misconduct by police departments at the local level. The vast majority of Americans want the same thing: trust, safety, accountability," Biden said. "Any police officer will tell you that public trust is the foundation of public safety. At the same time, we must also ensure law enforcement has the funding, resources, training, and personnel they need for safe, effective, and accountable community policing in line with the standards of my Policing Executive Order."

Floyd died in May 2020 after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nine minutes during an arrest. Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter and sentenced to over 22 years in prison. The other three officers Involved were also convicted of federal civil rights violations.

Floyd's death sparked mass protests against police violence and racial injustice across the United States.