Findings of Imperial College Study Show UK Lockdown Measures Worked - Health Secretary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The findings of a study conducted by Imperial College London, which concluded that the overall rate of COVID-19 transmission in the United Kingdom was lower in May than initially reported, shows that the government's lockdown measures were successful, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.

Imperial College London conducted tests on 120,000 volunteers and found that the rate of infection fell rapidly during May, halving almost every week. According to the study, the UK's overall reproduction number was 0.57, which was lower than previously reported.

"It shows the impact our national lockdown efforts have had and demonstrates that we have taken the right actions at the right time," Hancock said in a government press release.

The UK government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies has previously estimated the country's COVID-19 reproduction number to be anywhere from 0.7 to 1.0.

Since the start of the outbreak, public health officials in the United Kingdom have registered 291,373 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and the country has the world's third-highest death toll of 44,968.

The country's Department of Health and Social Care reported 398 new cases of the disease on Tuesday, down from the 530 new positive tests confirmed the day before.