Fine Over Too Many Female Appointments Lifted From Paris Mayor - Minister

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has been relieved from a fine of 90,000 euros (nearly $109,000) imposed on him for appointing too many women to leading positions, Minister for Transformation and Public Service Amelie de Montchalin said on Wednesday

Hidalgo informed the public of the fine in mid-December last year, while de Montchalin described the provision as "absurd."

"Gender equality, a great cause of the five-year term, goes beyond divisions! I invited @Anne_Hidalgo to my ministry today to announce that her fine was not due," de Montchalin tweeted.

She added in a separate tweet that all the fines paid by the companies which fail to reach a 40 percent mark of senior positions reserved for women would be used by public authorities to promote professional equality.

The canceled fine emanated from a 2018 case, when 11 women and 5 men were appointed to the city administration, which violated the rule set up by the government to allow no more than 60 percent of persons of the same gender to hold leading posts. It was canceled in 2019.