Fines cause turbulence for Airbus results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Airbus on Thursday reported a net loss of 1.36 billion Euros for 2019, weighed down by massive fines to settle bribery scandals and extra costs for the A400M military transport aircraft.

Airbus has agreed to pay 3.6 billion euros ($3.9 billion) in fines to Britain, France and the United States to settle corruption probes into some of its aircraft sales.

While the bottom line was hit by one-off charges, business operations looked solid with operating profit rising to 6.9 billion euros.

Airbus's current order book establishes it as the world's biggest civilian aircraft maker ahead of arch-rival Boeing which has been struggling with the falloutof two 737 MAX crashes on production and sales.

Airbus said it expects to deliver about 880 commercial planes in 2020 against 863 in 2019 when it booked 768 aircraft orders, up from 747 in 2018, thanks mostly to the A320neo programme.