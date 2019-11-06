UrduPoint.com
Fines For Foreign Media Violating Russian Electoral Law May Increase Hundredfold- Document

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 12:40 PM

Fines that foreign media outlets and companies may face for violating Russia's electoral legislation may increase more than a hundredfold, surging to 3.4 million rubles ($53,550) or 4 percent from the violator's yearly income, from the current 30,000 rubles, according to an explanatory note attached to the relevant bill, seen by Sputnik

The initiative was put forward by Adalbi Shkhagoshev, a member of the Russian lower house's committee on security and corruption and the first deputy head of the United Russia faction.

He submitted it to the faction's expert committee for consideration on Tuesday.

"It is proposed to establish increased liability for this offense in the form of an administrative fine from 112,000 rubles to 170,000 rubles for citizens and from 2.25 million rubles to 3.38 million rubles for entities, or up to 4 percent of the annual turnover of a foreign media organization for the previous Calendar year, depending on which sum is higher," the explanatory note read.

According to Shkhagoshev, the bill may be submitted to the Russian lower house by the end of 2019.

