UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fines For US Lawmakers Who Refuse To Walk Through Metal Detectors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 11:43 AM

Fines for US lawmakers who refuse to walk through metal detectors

US lawmakers who refuse to go through metal detectors installed at the House of Representatives after last week's Capitol riot will be fined, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said late Wednesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :US lawmakers who refuse to go through metal detectors installed at the House of Representatives after last week's Capitol riot will be fined, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said late Wednesday.

The fine for the first offense will be $5,000, and $10,000 for the second, Pelosi said in a statement. Fines will be docked directly from members' salaries.

"It is tragic that this step is necessary, but the Chamber of the People's House must and will be safe," Pelosi said as she announced the measure.

Tighter safety rules came into effect after a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump violently broke into the building on January 6 in an attempt to stop the certification of Joe Biden as the next US president.

Five people died in the day of violence.

Metal detectors were installed at the entrances to the US House for the first time Tuesday in response to the riot.

Magnetometers have been used for years at all visitor and staff entrances to the Capitol and many other Federal buildings.

But lawmakers have been allowed to go around those security screenings provided they were wearing their congressional pin.

Since the metal detectors were installed several Republican lawmakers have pushed past police even after setting off the metal detectors.

On Wednesday, first term Republican lawmaker Lauren Boebert, who had threatened to bring her firearm, was in a standoff with police when she refused to hand over her bag after the metal detector started beeping.

"Sadly," Pelosi wrote, just days after the new safety protocols were in place, "many House Republicans have disrespected" the Capitol police "by verbally abusing them and refusing to adhere to basic precautions keeping members of our Congressional community, including the Capitol Police, safe."

Related Topics

Police Threatened Fine Trump Died Nancy Chamber January All From

Recent Stories

NBA: Results and standings

2 minutes ago

Seven petrol pumps sealed in karak

2 minutes ago

Illustrious Kashmir Freedom Struggle activist [lat ..

3 minutes ago

Moody’s improves its rating for Pakistan’s ban ..

16 minutes ago

Coronavirus kills 46 more people during last 24 ho ..

25 minutes ago

Important meeting of the governing body of Arts Co ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.