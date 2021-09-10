Fines to Double for Federal Mask Mandate Violations on Public Transportation - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Fines for violating Federal mask mandates aboard certain forms of public transport will be doubled under the Biden administration's new COVID-19 response plan, the White House said.

"TSA (Transportation Security Administration) has extended its implementing orders for air and ground travel through January 18th, 2022, and the President's plan will double fines for those who are not in compliance," the White House said in an outline of the plan on Thursday.

A release from TSA earlier on Thursday said that the penalties, which are set to take effect on September 10, will be $500-$1000 for first offenders and $1000-$3000 for second offenders.

The federal mask mandate aboard certain forms of public transportation was first implemented in February and applies at airports, commercial aircraft and in various modes of surface transportation, including passenger railroads and intercity bus services.