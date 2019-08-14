UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fingerprints Of Over 1Mln People Discovered On UK's Publicly Accessible Database - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 03:10 PM

Fingerprints of Over 1Mln People Discovered on UK's Publicly Accessible Database - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) A major breach has been found in a biometrics lock system that was developed by a UK-based security company and used by banks, defense contractors and the Metropolitan Police, local media reported on Wednesday.

The web-based Biostar 2 biometrics lock system is managed by Suprema and contains the fingerprints of more than a million people, as well as unencrypted usernames and facial recognition information, which are used by the security firm to secure facilities like warehouses or office buildings, The Guardian reported.

According to the newspaper, Israeli security researchers Noam Rotem and Ran Loca found last week that Biostar 2's database was unprotected as they were able to gain access to data by manipulating URL search criteria.

The researchers accessed more than 27.8 million records and 23 gigabytes worth of information such as fingerprint data, facial recognition data, user photos, as well as unencrypted usernames and passwords, The Guardian said.

"The access allows first of all seeing millions of users are using this system to access different locations and see in real time which user enters which facility or which room in each facility, even. We [were] able to change data and add new users," one of the researchers told The Guardian.

Suprema said in June that its Biostar 2 platform had been integrated into another access control system, AEOS. According to The Guardian, the system is used in 83 countries by more than 5,000 organizations, including governments and banks.

Related Topics

Police Company June Media All Million

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials of Argentine Ambassado ..

42 minutes ago

AED2.3 billion to Abu Dhabi economy in H1 2019: AD ..

42 minutes ago

Fujairah&#039;s refined oil product stocks up 10%

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price announced for Tuesday

2 hours ago

Social start-ups receive masterclass in pitch trai ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: The workplace of tomorrow demands more ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.