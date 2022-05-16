UrduPoint.com

Finish, Swedish Parliaments To Discuss NATO Membership On Monday

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2022 | 04:10 AM

Finish, Swedish Parliaments to Discuss NATO Membership on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) The parliaments of Finland and Sweden on Monday will discuss government reports related to the process of approving those countries' applications to NATO.

In Finland, Prime Minister Sanne Marin will present the report on Finland's Accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, followed by parliamentary debate.

"If there is a proposal in the debate that differs from the opinion contained in the report and is supported, the question is put to a vote at the end of the debate," the Finnish parliament said in a statement.

The Swedish parliament will host a special discussion of the Security Policy Report, which will be presented by Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

"One representative from each party may participate in the debate.

These speeches can last no more than 10 minutes," the Swedish parliament said.

Finland expects the debate to drag on until Tuesday, while the Swedish newspaper Expressen, reported on Friday that immediately after the parliamentary debate, the head of the Swedish Cabinet will convene an extraordinary government meeting on Monday, where the decision on NATO membership will be made.

Finland and Sweden have been considering plans to join NATO since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. In March, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance would fast-track the membership applications of Finland and Sweden if they decide to join.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Parliament Vote Magdalena Alliance Sweden Finland February March May From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2022

19 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

19 hours ago
 COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

1 day ago
 AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote ..

AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote tourism in this picturesque S ..

1 day ago
 CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, ..

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, towns

1 day ago
 Heat wave grips Larkana

Heat wave grips Larkana

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.