Finish, Swedish Parliaments to Discuss NATO Membership on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) The parliaments of Finland and Sweden on Monday will discuss government reports related to the process of approving those countries' applications to NATO.

In Finland, Prime Minister Sanne Marin will present the report on Finland's Accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, followed by parliamentary debate.

"If there is a proposal in the debate that differs from the opinion contained in the report and is supported, the question is put to a vote at the end of the debate," the Finnish parliament said in a statement.

The Swedish parliament will host a special discussion of the Security Policy Report, which will be presented by Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

"One representative from each party may participate in the debate.

These speeches can last no more than 10 minutes," the Swedish parliament said.

Finland expects the debate to drag on until Tuesday, while the Swedish newspaper Expressen, reported on Friday that immediately after the parliamentary debate, the head of the Swedish Cabinet will convene an extraordinary government meeting on Monday, where the decision on NATO membership will be made.

Finland and Sweden have been considering plans to join NATO since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. In March, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance would fast-track the membership applications of Finland and Sweden if they decide to join.