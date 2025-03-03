Open Menu

Finished Product Guirassy Carrying Dortmund's Hopes Against Lille

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Finished product Guirassy carrying Dortmund's hopes against Lille

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy takes on his former side Lille in the Champions League last 16 as seemingly the finished product, a decade in the making.

Guirassy has almost single-handedly guided a struggling Dortmund through the Champions League so far this term after signing last year from Stuttgart.

In his first season in Europe's top competition, Guirassy has more goals than anyone else in the Champions League, with 10 in 10 matches.

That dominant showing is a far cry from Guirassy's time at Lille, who he joined from boyhood club Laval in 2015.

Guirassy played just nine games for Lille, scoring once, and was sent out on loan to then-Ligue 2 side Auxerre, before joining Cologne in 2016.

His disappointing stint at Lille was one of several stops as he bounced around the first and second divisions in France and Germany, before exploding into form for Stuttgart last season.

As recently as two seasons ago, Guirassy, a 1.88-metre tall striker equally adept with his head as with both feet, looked on track for a career marked by missed opportunities and failed potential.

After making his top-flight debut with Lille in 2015, aged 18, Guirassy played for five different clubs in seven seasons until his move to Stuttgart in 2022.

He struggled with a series of muscle and knee injuries, which robbed him of confidence and consistency.

Only once did he hit double figures in a domestic league campaign, scoring 10 goals in 27 games for Rennes in 2020-21.

Last term, however, Guirassy hit heights he had never reached before.

He scored 28 goals in 28 Bundesliga games as Stuttgart, relegation candidates the previous season, finished second ahead of Bayern Munich.

His class and versatility in front of goal earned him a move to Dortmund in the summer. This season, the France-born Guinean international has continued his stellar form, particularly in Europe.

Guirassy's exploits in yellow and black, with 24 goals in 32 games in all competitions, are all the more impressive considering how badly Dortmund have struggled.

Last season's Champions League finalists have crashed back to earth this year. Dortmund sit 10th in the Bundesliga table, 26 points behind leaders Bayern and six points outside the top four.

Dortmund finished 10th in the Champions League league phase -- one point and three spots behind Lille, but crucially outside the top eight, meaning they needed to navigate a two-legged play-off tie with Portuguese champions Sporting Lisbon.

Recent Stories

Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New ..

Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour yet to be made

21 minutes ago
 Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates ..

Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates at Karachi

26 minutes ago
 vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow ..

Vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow-Capped Mountains with Shehroz ..

29 minutes ago
 The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are Y ..

The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are You Ready for the OPPO Reno 13 ..

50 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on Liberation Day

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2025

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2025

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 Barcelona solidify position on top of LaLiga

Barcelona solidify position on top of LaLiga

12 hours ago

More Stories From World