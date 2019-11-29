UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finland, 5 More Nations Join INSTEX Mechanism For Trade With Iran - Joint Statement

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 05:51 PM

Finland, 5 More Nations Join INSTEX Mechanism for Trade With Iran - Joint Statement

Finland, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden have joined the European Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) for facilitating trade with Iran amid Washington's sanctions, the joint statement, released on the website of the Finnish Foreign Ministry on Friday, said

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Finland, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden have joined the European Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) for facilitating trade with Iran amid Washington's sanctions, the joint statement, released on the website of the Finnish Foreign Ministry on Friday, said.

"We are now in the process of becoming shareholders of the ... INSTEX ... subject to completion of national procedures. INSTEX was established by France, Germany and the United Kingdom in January 2019," the statement read.

"Belgium, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden attach the utmost importance to the preservation and full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) on Iran's nuclear programme by all parties involved," the statement read on.

According to the statement, it is "crucial" for Iran to return to full compliance with the JCPOA.

INSTEX was set up for continuing business operations with Iran and ease non-dollar trade in the wake of renewed US sanctions following Washington's withdrawal from the JCPOA in May 2018.

Related Topics

Business Iran Washington Nuclear France Norway Germany United Kingdom Belgium Sweden Finland Netherlands Denmark January May 2018 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Students protest for revival of students’ unions ..

15 minutes ago

36 minutes ago

Economic activities be generated to avoid unemploy ..

38 minutes ago

Judges to be appointed after parliamentary committ ..

41 minutes ago

38 held for massive crackdown against criminals in ..

22 seconds ago

Italian Train Workers Holding Strike Across Nation

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.