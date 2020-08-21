Finland Allocates $2.3 Mln to Research Project on Lives of Finns in USSR - Government

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Finland is allocating two million Euros ($2.3 million) for a five-year research project on the lives of Finns in the Soviet Union, the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday in a press release.

"The National Archives will launch a five-year research project in September 2020 on the phases of life of Finns in Russia after the October Revolution of 1917 ... The project will be carried out using material in the archives of Russia and the former Soviet Union. The project budget totals EUR two million and will run from 1 September 2020 to 31 December 2025," the government said.

According to the press release, the research will be financed by the Prime Minister's Office.

Approximately 400,000 Finns lived in the Russian Empire prior to the 1917 October Revolution, excluding the territory of the Grand Duchy of Finland.

"The study will focus on the history of Finns settled in different regions and the phases of their lives. The plan is to examine the phases of those who moved to Russia, those who were settled there and those who returned from Russia as meticulously as possible," the government added.

The data will be collected from 1917 to 1964. The research also envisages creating an interactive database of Finns who lived on the territory of modern-day Russia since 1917 and revealing details on the situation of Finns in the Soviet Union.

The National Archives plans to establish a scientific monitoring group to support the study, while applications for researchers will be open already in August.