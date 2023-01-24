ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Negotiations of Finland and Sweden with Turkey on NATO membership need a pause, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Tuesday in light of the Muslim holy book burning incident in Stockholm.

On Saturday, Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the far-right Danish political party Stram Kurs, burned a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm after receiving a permission from the authorities. The burning of the Quran was condemned by many countries, including Turkey. On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Stockholm should not expect Ankara's support for Sweden's entry into NATO after anti-Turkish and anti-Islamic actions.

"Negotiations need to be paused. It is better to continue after the atmosphere calms down," Haavisto said, as quoted by the NTV broadcaster.