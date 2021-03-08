UrduPoint.com
Finland Approves Closure Of Restaurants For 3 Weeks As COVID-19 Situation Worsens- Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) The Finnish parliament on Monday passed the legislation allowing to close restaurants throughout most of its regions until the end of the month over the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the country, the Yle news portal reported.

According to the media outlet, President Sauli Niinisto will sign the law later on Monday.

Restaurants, cafes, bars and nightclubs will be closed for three weeks in Finland's 15 regions except for North Savo, North Karelia, Kainuu and Central Ostrobothnia. They will, however, will be allowed to sell food for takeaway.

On March 1, the Finnish government declared a state of emergency amid the worsening coronavirus-related epidemiological situation and introduced a lockdown from March 8 to 28. In addition to the existing measures, schools will switch to distant learning.

Finland has so far registered over 62,000 coronavirus cases and 767 deaths.

