Finland as Majority Shareholder Monitoring Situation With Russian Fortum Assets - Official

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The Finnish government, as the majority shareholder (53.03%) of the Fortum energy company, is closely monitoring what is happening with the company's Russian assets, Finnish Minister for European Affairs and Ownership Steering Tytti Tuppurainen said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the transfer of foreign assets to temporary management of Russia's Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo) if Russian assets abroad are seized.

Shares in Russian subsidiaries of Finnish energy company Fortum are among foreign assets that can be transferred to Rosimushchestvo.

"The information about the Russian decree regarding Fortum is alarming. Commenting on details is the responsibility of the company and, as far as I understand, the issue is being clarified. The state, as the majority owner of Fortum, is closely monitoring this issue," Tuppurainen said on Twitter.