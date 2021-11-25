UrduPoint.com

Finland, Belgium, Italy To End State Financing For Fossil Fuel Projects

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 12:20 AM

Finland, Belgium, Italy to End State Financing for Fossil Fuel Projects

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Finland, Belgium and Italy have signed up to a pact that was launched by seven European countries in an effort to end state support for export finance of fossil fuels starting next year, the Finnish government said on Wednesday.

Denmark, France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom founded the Export Finance for Future coalition (E3F) in April to steer public funds away from fuels that are warming up the planet and into more sustainable projects.

"The E3F is a welcome initiative that allows us to engage in closer discussion on climate and export finance.

We hope that this will lead to a wider debate within the OECD, which would create common rules for finance," Jukka Ihanus, the state secretary to the Finnish economy minister, said.

Ihanus said Finland signed a joint declaration at this month's UN climate conference in Glasgow to reaffirm its commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2035. Under the government's action plan, it seeks to achieve "nearly emissions-free" electricity and heat production by the end of the 2030s.

