Finland Boosts Imports Of NPP Components From Russia By 20% In 2022 - Reports

Published March 01, 2023

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Finland increased its imports of Russian components for nuclear power plants by 20% in 2022, Finnish business media outlet Kauppalehti reported on Wednesday, referring to customs data.

Imports of nuclear power plant components from Russia in 2022 amounted to slightly over 33 million Euros ($35 million), which is 20% more than the year before, the Finnish media reported.

However, Finnish nuclear power plant operator Teollisuuden Voima, buys a small proportion of Russian nuclear components, the media reported, adding that another company, Fortum, which operates the country's Loviisa nuclear power plant equipped with Soviet-made reactors, does not make public the value of its purchases from Russia.

In November 2022, Fortum signed an agreement with US company Westinghouse on the design, licensing and supply of a new fuel type. The company also plans to conduct a tender for purchase for new periods of license validity of the Loviisa NPP in 2027 and 2030.

