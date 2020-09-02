(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto on Wednesday urged for Russia's cooperation in the investigation of suspected poisoning of Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny and punishment of perpetrators.

Earlier in the day, the government of Germany, where Navalny is undergoing treatment from an acute health condition since late last month, said that tests found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in his system. Leonid Rink, a scientist directly involved in the development of Novichok, told Sputnik that Navalny's symptoms were uncharacteristic of poisoning with this toxin.

"Extremely concerning information on Alexei Navalny today. We condemn the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances. Those responsible need to be brought to justice. We welcome the involvement of the #OPCW. Co-operation of Russia is needed," Haavisto said on Twitter.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, in turn, said that clarity in the Navalny case was important for the entire international community.

"The news coming from the German government today on Alexei Navalny are worrying. The use of a chemical weapon is shocking. It is important for the whole international community to get as full a clarity as possible of what happened," Niinisto said on a statement.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has vowed Moscow's commitment to a thorough investigation into the Navalny case, pointing to the refusal of the German health authorities to provide the test results and other data proving the poisoning diagnosis.

On August 20, Navalny suffered a condition that kicked him into coma during a domestic Russian flight. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Two days later, Navalny was flown to Berlin-based hospital Charite for further treatment.

German doctors initially claimed they found traces of intoxication with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors in his system.