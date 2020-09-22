Finland Cancels Large-Scale Military Exercises in 2021 Due to COVID-19 Restrictions

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Finland has canceled large-scale military drills Arctic Lock planned for May-June 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions, the country's Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

About 20,000 military personnel from 13 countries, as well as observes from the European Union and NATO were expected to take part in the drills.

"Planning for the Arctic Lock 21 drills will be suspended and replaced by the national defense force exercises in 2021," the statement said.

According to the ministry, some 15,000 military will take part in the national defense force exercises.

The Defense Ministry added that Finland would explore the possibility of organizing major international exercises later this year.