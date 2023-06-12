Finland Completes Military Integration With NATO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The head of the Finnish Defense Forces and the NATO supreme allied commander in charge of transformation signed a declaration on Monday, marking the closure of the Nordic nation's military integration with NATO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) The head of the Finnish Defense Forces and the NATO supreme allied commander in charge of transformation signed a declaration on Monday, marking the closure of the Nordic nation's military integration with NATO.

"As an affirmation of fulfillment of the Integration Phase objectives by the Finnish Defence Forces today, the 12th day of June 2023, we hereby declare the formal end of the Integration Phase," the joint statement read.

Gen. Timo Kivinen of Finland and Gen. Philippe Lavigne of France, the current NATO Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, signed the declaration at a ceremony in the Presidential Palace in Helsinki in the presence of Finnish leader Sauli Niinisto.

"Finland's accession to NATO is a game changer, a major contribution to our collective defense. A decisive step towards restoring stability on the European continent," Gen. Lavigne said.

Finland, along with its neighbor Sweden, applied to join NATO in May 2022, months after a conflict broke out in Ukraine. Sweden's entry process was stalled by Turkey, while Finland went on become a formal NATO member in April, which marked the start of the final phase of its military integration with the US-dominated alliance.