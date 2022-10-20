Finland Completes Work on Bill Concerning Foreigners Purchasing Real Estate - Government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The Finnish government has elaborated a bill that reduces the possibility of acquiring real estate by foreigners, the government's press service said on Wednesday.

According to the list of topics that will be discussed by the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, the real estate bill has been elaborated earlier than expected. Following the decision of the Cabinet, the bill will immediately go to Parliament for consideration.

The bill concerns real estate acquisitions that may threaten national security, for example, with real estate located near significant military infrastructure facilities. These rules will apply to individuals or entities from outside the European Union or the European Economic Area that will have to undergo additional review from the point of national security.

Under the new legislation, the Finnish defense ministry will receive broader powers to investigate the origin of money and financing of real estate transactions, and will also allow the government to have a preferential right to purchase real estate located within a kilometer (0.

6 miles) or less from the premises of the armed forces or the border service.

The bill is expected to come into force in early 2023, while according to the current legislation of Finland, real estate transactions cannot be blocked directly for reasons of national security.

According to official information of Finnish agencies, Russians are the largest group of foreign buyers in the Finnish real estate market, having concluded almost 3,000 transactions in 2020-2022, followed by Estonians ” 2,500, Chinese ” 1,200, Indians, Swedes, Germans ” under 1,000.