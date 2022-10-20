UrduPoint.com

Finland Completes Work On Bill Concerning Foreigners Purchasing Real Estate - Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Finland Completes Work on Bill Concerning Foreigners Purchasing Real Estate - Government

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The Finnish government has elaborated a bill that reduces the possibility of acquiring real estate by foreigners, the government's press service said on Wednesday.

According to the list of topics that will be discussed by the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, the real estate bill has been elaborated earlier than expected. Following the decision of the Cabinet, the bill will immediately go to Parliament for consideration.

The bill concerns real estate acquisitions that may threaten national security, for example, with real estate located near significant military infrastructure facilities. These rules will apply to individuals or entities from outside the European Union or the European Economic Area that will have to undergo additional review from the point of national security.

Under the new legislation, the Finnish defense ministry will receive broader powers to investigate the origin of money and financing of real estate transactions, and will also allow the government to have a preferential right to purchase real estate located within a kilometer (0.

6 miles) or less from the premises of the armed forces or the border service.

The bill is expected to come into force in early 2023, while according to the current legislation of Finland, real estate transactions cannot be blocked directly for reasons of national security.

According to official information of Finnish agencies, Russians are the largest group of foreign buyers in the Finnish real estate market, having concluded almost 3,000 transactions in 2020-2022, followed by Estonians ” 2,500, Chinese ” 1,200, Indians, Swedes, Germans ” under 1,000.

Related Topics

China Parliament European Union Finland Money May Border Market From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Macron Proposes Appointing Former Prime Minister C ..

Macron Proposes Appointing Former Prime Minister Castex as Parisian Transport Ch ..

1 hour ago
 Protests Against NATO Nuclear Drills Held Near Blo ..

Protests Against NATO Nuclear Drills Held Near Bloc's HQ in Brussels

1 hour ago
 US Charges Krasnoyarsk Governor's Son With Sanctio ..

US Charges Krasnoyarsk Governor's Son With Sanctions Evasion, Seeks Extradition ..

1 hour ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

1 hour ago
 PGA boosts 2023 purses for four events in LIV-figh ..

PGA boosts 2023 purses for four events in LIV-fight revamp

1 hour ago
 Tunisian bakers strike over unpaid subsidies

Tunisian bakers strike over unpaid subsidies

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.