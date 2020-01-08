(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on Wednesday condemned Iran's missile strikes on Iraqi bases housing US troops, in retaliation for the US killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

"Finland condemns missile strikes by Iran, which also targeted peacekeepers in the region. The international community must make every effort to break the cycle of violence," he said in a statement.

Over a dozen missiles were launched from Iran early in the morning on bases in Erbil and Ain Al-Asad, west of Baghdad.

Iranian media said 80 people were killed, but US President Donald Trump tweeted that all was well and that damage assessment was in progress.

Niinisto said the Erbil base also housed Finnish troops but no one appeared to have been hurt. The Finnish leader demanded that the Iranian authorities explain their actions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif argued on Twitter that the strikes came in self-defense and targeted a base from which an armed attack on Soleimani had been launched. He did not say which one it was.