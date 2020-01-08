UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finland Condemns Iran's Retaliatory Missile Strikes On US Bases - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 05:50 PM

Finland Condemns Iran's Retaliatory Missile Strikes on US Bases - President

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on Wednesday condemned Iran's missile strikes on Iraqi bases housing US troops, in retaliation for the US killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

"Finland condemns missile strikes by Iran, which also targeted peacekeepers in the region. The international community must make every effort to break the cycle of violence," he said in a statement.

Over a dozen missiles were launched from Iran early in the morning on bases in Erbil and Ain Al-Asad, west of Baghdad.

Iranian media said 80 people were killed, but US President Donald Trump tweeted that all was well and that damage assessment was in progress.

Niinisto said the Erbil base also housed Finnish troops but no one appeared to have been hurt. The Finnish leader demanded that the Iranian authorities explain their actions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif argued on Twitter that the strikes came in self-defense and targeted a base from which an armed attack on Soleimani had been launched. He did not say which one it was.

Related Topics

Attack Iran Twitter Trump Baghdad Progress Finland Media All From Housing Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Fujairah oil products stocks jump as IMO 2020 take ..

6 minutes ago

Rumors about Kashmir bear no truth: AJK president

9 minutes ago

Policy of keeping interest rate at double-digit op ..

12 minutes ago

Haris Rauf becomes first Pakistani bowler to bag h ..

43 minutes ago

UVAS organises awareness seminar on Paradoxical Ag ..

47 minutes ago

NATO withdraws forces from Iraq amid US-Iran tensi ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.