Finland Confirms 166 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringing Total To 4,906 - Health Authorities

Finland registered 166 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the total number of people infected with COVID-19 climbed to 4,906 in the Scandinavian country, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said on Wednesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Finland registered 166 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the total number of people infected with COVID-19 climbed to 4,906 in the Scandinavian country, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said on Wednesday.

"As of April 29, Finland has 4,906 laboratory-confirmed cases of the new coronavirus," THL said.

The health authorities also confirmed seven coronavirus-related fatalities over the given period, and the overall death toll reached 206.

On Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 carriers in Finland was 4,740.

