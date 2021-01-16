(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Finland reported 32 cases of side effects, including anaphylactic reactions, in people who received a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, the Finnish medicines agency Fimea said on Friday.

"There have been 32 reports of adverse reactions to the first Comirnaty vaccine (the vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech). The reports mentioned, for example, allergic reactions (including anaphylactic reactions), limb pain, muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes, nausea, malaise, urticaria, fatigue, headache and chills," Fimea said, adding that the country has not registered any vaccine-related deaths.

Fimea collects data on side effects linked to the COVID-19 vaccine from health workers and ordinary citizens.

A number of countries have shared data on the side effects of Pfizer's vaccine. the Norwegian Medicines Agency said on Thursday that specialists are investigating the deaths of 23 people, who died after being vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. Moreover, the Israeli Health Ministry said in late December that one in 1,000 vaccinated Israelis developed mild side effects from the vaccine, while the Netherlands reported 100 cases of post-vaccination side effects, including severe allergic reactions.

Finland launched its vaccination campaign simultaneously with other European Union member states in late December.