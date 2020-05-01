Finland Confirms 56 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringing Total to 5,051 - Health Authorities

Finland registered 56 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the total number of people infected with COVID-19 climbed to 5,051 in the Scandinavian country, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said on Friday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Finland registered 56 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the total number of people infected with COVID-19 climbed to 5,051 in the Scandinavian country, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said on Friday.

The previous reports said that Finland had 4,995 coronavirus cases.

"As of May 1, Finland confirmed a total of 5,051 COVID-19 cases," the THL said in a statement.

According to the health authorities, seven people died over the past day, bringing the total death toll to 218.

A total of 185 people are currently in hospitals, while 49 of them are in intensive care units.