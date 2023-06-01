Finland received Russia's proposal on the situation with the frozen accounts of the Finnish ,and is currently considering it, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Thursday

Last month, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said that the ministry received information about the freezing of its missions' bank accounts in Russia on April 27 and sent a note to Moscow, but no official explanation has been received yet. Moscow has repeatedly raised with the Finnish side the issue of lifting sanctions and warned that otherwise Moscow would be forced to take retaliatory measures, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Russia had its own banking problems in Helsinki, we knew about it and tried to help the Russian representative offices. Banks cannot terminate diplomatic relations, embassies need access to banks... The freezing of Finnish accounts was 'reciprocated' by Russia because of their problems. In the Russian response note, a solution to the banking issue was proposed," Haavisto told Finnish broadcaster YLE.

The Russian proposals are currently being considered in Finland, the minister added.