Finland coping best with COVID-19 virus spread in Nordic region

HELSINKI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Finland has reported 460 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its national count to 27,218 as of Sunday, the lowest caseload recorded in the Nordic region so far, showed a tally by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Meanwhile, the country reported no death cases during the same period, keeping the total death toll at 415, according to the WHO.

In comparison, Denmark, one of the four Nordic countries with a population of around 6 million, similar to that of Finland with 5.5 million, currently has 88,858 cases, more than three times that of Finland, and 878 deaths, according to the UN body.

Sweden has twice as many inhabitants, but with 278,912 infections, over 10 times as many cases, and Norway, with a population of 5.3 million, slightly smaller than that of Finland, has 37,371 cases, showed the data of the UN health agency.