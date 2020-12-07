UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finland Coping Best With COVID-19 Virus Spread In Nordic Region

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 12:59 PM

Finland coping best with COVID-19 virus spread in Nordic region

Finland has reported 460 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its national count to 27,218 as of Sunday, the lowest caseload recorded in the Nordic region so far, showed a tally by the World Health Organization (WHO)

HELSINKI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Finland has reported 460 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its national count to 27,218 as of Sunday, the lowest caseload recorded in the Nordic region so far, showed a tally by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Meanwhile, the country reported no death cases during the same period, keeping the total death toll at 415, according to the WHO.

In comparison, Denmark, one of the four Nordic countries with a population of around 6 million, similar to that of Finland with 5.5 million, currently has 88,858 cases, more than three times that of Finland, and 878 deaths, according to the UN body.

Sweden has twice as many inhabitants, but with 278,912 infections, over 10 times as many cases, and Norway, with a population of 5.3 million, slightly smaller than that of Finland, has 37,371 cases, showed the data of the UN health agency.

Related Topics

World United Nations Norway Same Finland Denmark Sunday Million

Recent Stories

AJk’s two sisters inadvertently cross LoC, says ..

18 minutes ago

Balochistan govt has started development work on ..

1 minute ago

Fifteen Taliban Killed in Retaliatory Attacks by A ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese Foreign Minister Notes Need for Boosted Di ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Developed Automatic Analyzers to Curb Infec ..

25 minutes ago

Last month the hottest November on record: EU

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.