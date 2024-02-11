Finland Elects President In New Geopolitical Landscape
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2024 | 09:00 PM
Helsinki, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Two seasoned politicians face off in Finland's presidential election on Sunday, with the president's role having gained importance in light of the country's NATO membership and rising tensions with neighbouring Russia.
Some 4.3 million voters will have to choose between former conservative prime minister Alexander Stubb and ex-foreign minister Pekka Haavisto, a Green Party MP running as an independent.
The changing geopolitical landscape in Europe will be the main concern for the new head of state, who -- while having limited powers compared to the prime minister -- leads the country's foreign policy together with the government and also acts as supreme commander of Finland's armed forces.
Relations between Moscow and Helsinki deteriorated following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, prompting Finland to drop decades of military non-alignment and join NATO in April 2023.
Russia, with whom Finland shares a 1,340-kilometre (830-mile) border, swiftly warned of "countermeasures".
"The fact that we've just joined NATO has a lot of significance because the building of the NATO institution in Finland and what it will look like will largely be a task for the new president," Theodora Helimaki, doctoral researcher in political science at the University of Helsinki, told AFP.
"The top two were perhaps the most experienced in terms of foreign policy," she added regarding the first round.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
More Stories From World
-
Pakistani Community in Beijing joins in Chinese New Year celebration3 hours ago
-
Program benefits over 1,000 Chinese rural schools in sci-tech education5 hours ago
-
China had 3,608 listed manufacturing companies by the end of 20235 hours ago
-
Finland starts final round of presidential election6 hours ago
-
Third man dies in Senegal unrest: hospital source, politician6 hours ago
-
Finland elects president in new geopolitical landscape6 hours ago
-
Curry's game-winner lifts Warriors over Suns, Mavs silence Thunder6 hours ago
-
Cricket: Australia v West Indies 2nd T20 scores6 hours ago
-
Minister of Information Technology receives NVIDIA CEO to support digital economy growth in the Regi ..6 hours ago
-
Final stages of Hail Toyota International Rally 2024 conclude7 hours ago
-
Saudi embassy in Egypt organizes catwalk 2024 on International Arab Leopard Day7 hours ago
-
49ers, Chiefs clash in 'Sin City' Super Bowl spectacular7 hours ago